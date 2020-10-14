NAPIER, Hillard Hillard Napier, age 81, of Jacksonburg, OH, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital surrounded by his three loving children. He was born in Ary, KY, on January 4, 1939, to the late Ethel (Smith) and Roosevelt Napier. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired as a skilled machinist. Hillard never met a stranger, he was a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and making friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Laverna "Vernie" (Watts) Napier; his step mother, Cassie Napier; 4 brothers, Hershel (Jane) Napier, William Napier, Deward Napier, Milton Napier; and 3 sisters, Lula Mae (Ellard) Harvey, Bonnie Jean (James S.) Harvey, Flora (Rudy) Udrow. Hillard is survived by his children, Sturgill (Marsha) Napier, Katie (Mason) Combs, and Wayne (Rachel) Napier; his grandchildren, Ellie & Austin Napier; his brother, Dana (Margie) Napier; his sister, Doris Miller; 2 sisters-in-law, Nancy and Larretta Napier; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, Corner of State Route 4 & Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Dave Bowling officiating. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

