NAPIER, Anne Lucille



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Randall Residence in Tipp City. She was born in



Lexington, Kentucky, on



August 13, 1927, the daughter of James & Mary (McClanahan) Bivens. She was a member of the Vandalia First Baptist Church and was an Asst.



Manager at several Kroger's stores in the area.



She is survived by her children Paul David (Kimberleigh) Napier and Diana Lynn (Thomas) Hertlein; grandchildren Aimee (Isaiah) Kellar, Katie (Justin) Rife, Mary Napier, Erin (Josh) Hessler and Tommy Hertlein; great-grandchildren Izayah, Cooper, Lydia, Isabella, Gillian, Annie, Aubrey and Elijah; and a sister Susie Harris.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Virgil Napier and a sister Marjorie Mitchell.



A private family service will be held to honor Anne's life at the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.zerklefh.com