Nalls, Cora L.



age 95, departed this life August 17, 2023. Mother Nalls was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God for more than 60 years. Retired from the Dayton Veteran Administration after 22 years of service. Cora was preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Sarah Rucker, her husband: J. D. Nalls, brothers: R.T Rucker, Chicago, IL.; Roosevelt Rucker, Memphis, TN.; Sons: John D. and Wayne Nalls, Daughter-in-law: Donna Nalls, all of Dayton, OH. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons: James Nalls of Dayton, OH, Melvin Nalls, (Veronica) of Birmingham, AL., Daughter: Gwendolyn Nalls (Daniel Baker) and daughter-in-law: Ida W. Nalls, all of Dayton, OH, two sisters: Jessie Booker of Los Angeles, CA. and Linette Ruff-Pierce of Aberdeen, MS. grandchildren: Adrian, Ryan (Vivian) Justin Nalls, Michelle North, Jennifer Nalls, Duana Walcott, Wayne David, Trenton, Christopher (Victoria), Joshua and Jonathan, all of Dayton, Jeffrey Baker (Cindy) of Wilmington, DE, Amy Baker-Chang (C.J.), of Hanover, MD, Charles Baker, (Shannon) Brian Baker of Dayton, Brian and Jason Nalls, Jeremiah McKinny, Jonathan and Lenard Clifton, all of Birmingham, AL, Eric Pearson of Dayton, a host of great, great-great grandchildren, and relatives, her dear church family-including Mother Dorothy Figgers and close niece for many years, Massie Slaughter-Hawkins. Funeral Services Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College Street, Dayton, OH 45402  Viewing 9:00AM, Service 10:00AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. Elder Darius Stanley Pastor/Officiant. HHRoberts.com



