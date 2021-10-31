NAGY, Dorothy E.



Age 95, of Centerville, went to her beloved husband, Charles, and into the arms of Jesus. She was born in Dayton to the late, Harry and Florence (Miller) Weaver. Also preceding her in death is husband, Charles and 3 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca (Ray) Trimmer, Charlene (Steve) Miller, Steve (Nana) Nagy and Maggie Weser; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other



extended family. Friends and family may visit from 10-11 am on Wednesday, November 3 at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. Dorothy will then be laid to rest in Calvary



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

