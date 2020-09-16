Myrtle, Myrtle

GLAVINOS, Myrtle Ann Myrtle Ann Glavinos, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Presbyterian Homes of Louisville. Born August 20, 1937, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig J.L. and Ave Maria Schmidt Krueger. "Myrt" as she was known by friends, was a former resident of Washington Township, Ohio. She spent 8 years at the St. Rita School in Harrison Twp. She attended one year at Julienne High School and then moved with her parents to Coral Gables, Florida. She graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School in 1955. Myrt attended Barry College in Miami, Florida, and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She spent 20 years working for Nelson Tree Service and retired in 2004. Mryt was preceded in death by her husband, Peter George Glavinos, Sr. and a son, Dr. Peter George Glavinos, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Louis P. (Kimberly S.) Glavinos, Mt. Washington, KY, grandson, L. Paschal Glavinos (Ashley), Cumming, GA, and granddaughters, Emily K. Glavinos, Atlanta, GA, Hallie M. Glavinos, Charlotte, NC, and Alyssa A. Glavinos, Lexington, KY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky, Fr. Chris Clay officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky. Current gathering restrictions require those in attendance to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions are suggested to Peter Glavinos Graduate Scholarship, Office of Gift Receiving, 210 Malibu Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Myrt's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.

