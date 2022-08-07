MYERS, Ruby Mae



Ruby Mae Myers, age 88, of Springfield, went home to her Heavenly reward on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Theodore and Bessie (Lute) Nichols on September 28, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack W. Myers Sr.; brothers Teddy, Jackie, Kenneth, Lloyd, Charles, and Leon Nichols; sister Mary Lanum; daughters Sheila Fletcher, and Ruth Ray. Ruby is survived by her beloved sons Jack W. (Linda) Myers of Donnelsville and Richard L. (Jay) Myers of Springfield; daughters Beverly (Bill) Caven of Springfield, Jeanette Hughes of Tennessee, and Cynthia (Joe) Hakos of Florida; sister Delores Craig of Springfield; son-in-law Jerry Ray; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, church family, and friends. Ruby was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Ruby was a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, and spending quality time with her family, and friends. Friends may call on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 11AM -12PM at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504, where a Going Home Celebration will begin at 12PM with Pastor Eric Swenson officiating. Interment to follow in the Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



