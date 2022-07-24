MYERS, Peggy Lynn "PJ"



Age 68 passed away on July 13, 2022. PJ was born January 3, 1958. She was a longtime resident of Dayton but spent her final years in Cullman, AL. PJ is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph C. and Veda E. (Owens) Wells; older sister Kathy (Wells) Oakley; and grandson, Trevin Wells. She is survived by her brother, Ralph "Butch" Wells; sister, Joyce (Wells) Ehrhart; three sons, James Wells, Michael Dodson, Isaac Grooms; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends for PJ will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432. PJ's final resting place will be at Woodland Cemetery of Xenia at 10am on Friday, July 29, 2022, next to her parents and grandson. Condolences and memories can be expressed at



