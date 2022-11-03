journal-news logo
MYERS, Linda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MYERS, Linda C.

After a long illness, passed away Monday at Hospice of Dayton. She goes to join her mother Merry C. Protzman and her brother Kent C. Howard and others in the Brookville area.

She is survived by her daughter Alexandra and brothers Mark A. Schrum and Jeff A. Schrum. A memorial service will be held at Glickler Funeral Home Saturday from 3-5pm. We ask that you please donate to local animal rescue.

