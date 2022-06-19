journal-news logo
MYERS, Edwin "Neal"

Edwin "Neal" Myers, 70, of Troy, OH passed away on June 11, 2022. He was born on April 10, 1952 in Williamson, WV. to the late WA Jr. and Wilba

(Romans) Myers. Neal is survived by a brother-in-law: John Bliffen; and nieces: Sheri (Sam) Fox of Covington, KY, and

Diane (Brian) West of Hartville, OH. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Sandra Bliffen. Neal was employed by Dayton Daily News for over 30 years. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Chris Heiss officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Christian Church, 1440 E. St. Rt. 55, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through


www.bairdfuneralhome.com


