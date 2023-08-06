Myers, Donald Eugene "Donny"



Donny passed away at age 67 in Fairborn, Ohio. He was born September 4th, 1955 in Springfield, OH the son of Clarence Myers and Irene (Horstman) Myers. Graduate of North High, and BGSU he was self-employed for multiple years and founder of the Pet pantry along with fundraising for the humane society. He was blessed with 6 super dogs in his life, Mandy, Shasta, Dottie, Sandy, Sukie and Max. He is survived by his brother Steven (Lillian) Myers, of Montrose, CO; Sisters Nancy Messenger, Julie (Lynn Mahar) Medley, Nieces Allyson (Jake) Osborne of Cincinnati, OH, Kari (Damon) Bechstein, Anna (Matt) Moses, Natalie Messenger of Bowling Green, OH, Britney Medley, Merissa (Aaron) Coffman of Springfield, OH and thirteen great nieces and nephews. Along with very dear friends Lindsey Hardiman and Larry Doyle. He is preceded in death by mother and father, Clarence and Irene Myers. We love you Donny!



