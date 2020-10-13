MYERS, Darlene

MYERS (Wombold), Darlene M. Age 79, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, following an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Myers; parents, James & Mary Wombold; sisters, Josephine Weaver, Charlene Ernest; brothers, Bobbie, Lloyd, Kenny, George, & Ted Wombold; nephews, Frank Weaver, Randy Ernst, David Wombold, Ron Hodge, Jr.; nieces, Barbara Ryan, Candie Woodie, Beth Ann Bohannan, and Mandi McCoy. Darlene is survived by her children, Jeff Myers, Linda (Rick) Copley, Tammy Fetters; grandchildren, Josh (Angela) Copley, Ashley (Ben) Stechschulte, Sara Fetters, Zach Fetters, Brooke (Shane) Sexton; Great-grandchildren, Brianna, Wyatt, Max, Addison, Bianca, Savannah, Ian, Owen, Camille; brother, Jack Wombold; sisters, Sharon (Don) Klink, Bonnie (Ronnie) Hodge; sisters-in-law, Karen, Anita, & Nancy Wombold, Arlene Myers, Margie (Frank) Davis; countless nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 12:30PM noon, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A visitation will be held from 10 am-12:30 pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home, leading into the services. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. If desired, donations in Darlene's memory can be made to the Brookville Handivan. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

