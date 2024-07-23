Myers, Catherine



age 89, of Vandalia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2024. Catherine was born in Leatha, KY on October 26, 1934 to the late Wheeler & Dulcie Conley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles, James, Sis, Wanetta, Oletha, Norma, and Sue. Catherine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Myers; children, Tammy (Carl) Fleming and Phil (Sabra) Myers; grandchildren, Charity, Faith, Wyatt, and Morgen; great-grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, and one more on the way, Grace; and siblings, Connie and Casey. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 10-11am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 11am. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



