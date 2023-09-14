Myers (Dilts), Alice Marie



Myers, Alice M. (Dilts), 77, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 3rd, at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio. Alice was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 21, 1946, the daughter of the late William Dilts and LaNelle Wissinger (Jarnagin, Dilts). She graduated from Springfield South High School and Clark State College where she earned her nursing degree. Alice proudly worked as a registered nurse in the area for over 40 years with her primary focus being in nursing home care. Alice found no greater joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she loved to read and she was a knitting fanatic. She could whip up any pattern put in front of her. Alice was an avid sports fan as well, loving the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, LSU, and Tiger Woods. Alice is survived by her three children, Timothy (Teresa) Myers, Robert (Sabra) Myers, Lisa (Derek) Toyne; her five grandchildren, Amanda Myers, Abigail Ford, Jacob Myers, Jackson Toyne and Cooper Toyne; her sister, Betty Metzcar; half siblings, Tracy Dilts and Sally Chiodo; her nephew, Jeffrey (Lisa, children Jessica and Brooke) Metzcar; her adored cousins in Louisiana, and a number of other beloved family members. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio, with a service to begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

