MUTHERT, Jr., William F. William F. Muthert, Jr., 101, of Franklin Township, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Middletown on December 6, 1918, to parents, William F. Sr. and Bertha I. (Holden) Muthert. William worked as a crane operator for Armco Steel Corp for 38 years. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, 25th Special Seebees and was past commander of the VFW Post 3809 Middletown. William was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mr. Muthert is survived by his son, Patrick (Carolyn) Muthert; daughters, Kathy (Herman) Wolfe, Gloria Muthert, Dottie Muthert & Pattie Fueston; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen E. (Whitley) Muthert; parents; brothers, Robert (Theresa) & Urban; sisters, Edith, Mary Ellen & Mildred; son-in-law, Donnie Fueston; and special cousin, Genevieve Hughes. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

