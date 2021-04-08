MUTH, Geraldine B.



"Jerry"



Age 88, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was born to the late Nesbert and Carrie (nee Puckett) Bryant on August 29, 1932, in Irvine, KY. Jerry retired from NCR after 20 years. She enjoyed nature, playing the



piano, listening to the radio, and she loved spending time with her family. Jerry was



preceded in death by her husband, Peter Muth; siblings,



Gertrude Marlowe, Nesbert Owen Bryant, Margaret Lopapa, Marcella Bryant, Parker Bryant, Roberta Richmond, Roger Wayne Bryant. She is survived by siblings, Marie Hughes, Franklin (Verna) Bryant, Kathleen (Ollie) Williams, Virginia PaHud, Harold "Bud" (Linda) Bryant, Pauline Bryant, Paul



(Lisa) Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews and other



relatives. Family will receive friends 9-10 AM on Saturday, April 10 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM. Burial in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

