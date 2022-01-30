MUTERSPAW, Shane



Of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2022. Shane was born on January 28 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Carolyn Muterspaw. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and his uncle, Gary Madewell. In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his daughter Danielle (Josh) Darnell; son Colton Muterspaw; son Chase Muterspaw, grandchildren



Orion and Ethan Darnell; sister Melissa (Joe) Fife Niece and Nephew Emma and Cory Fife and many other friends and family. Shane was a devoted and proud father. He enjoyed watching all their sporting activities and assistant coaching. He was also a proud grandpa to two grandsons who he spoiled. Shane enjoyed fishing, boating, and bonfires with friends and family. Shane was one the owners of the Buck & Ear, a bar and grill located in Xenia, OH. The Buck & Ear



became his second home where he enjoyed working with friends who became family. Shane made a big impact and will be deeply missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 19th, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at The Buck & Ear in Xenia, OH for anyone wishing to stop by an pay their respects.

