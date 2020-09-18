MUSTAIN, Anna Christina "Christy" Anna Christina "Christy" Mustain, 63, of Biloxi, Mississippi, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1956, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Larry and Shirley Baker. Christy graduated from northwestern High School in 1974 and went on to become a registered nurse through Community Hospitals Nursing School. She worked at Community Hospital from 1977-1983. Christy is survived by her husband, Bruce Mustain; daughter, Shari Maine; brother, Dale (Lisa) Baker; niece and nephew, Erin and Ryan Baker; caretakers and special friends, Shun and Casey; Christy's god son, Noah; and Shari's father, Tad Maine. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio, with funeral service on Monday, September 21 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Christy to the National MS Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.jacksonlytle.com.



