MUSIC, Marvin Eugene



Age 85 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Marvin owned and operated Music's Auto Care in Union for more than 35 years. He was a member of Fairview Brethren Church in Englewood and a former member of the Coca-Cola Club. Marvin enjoyed reading, riding his bike, but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Marti and Larry Smallwood, grandchildren: Jackie (Shane)



Eaton, Brett Fields, Sarah (Jordon) Dillon, Justin (Ashlynn) Smallwood, great-grandson: Logan Eaton, sister: Mary Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth "Liz" (Scowden) Music, parents: James Music and Mayme (Vandever) Cartwright and brother: Michael Cartwright. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard



officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Marvin and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

