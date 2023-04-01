Musgrove, Jr. Bobby F. (Grove)



Bobby F. Musgrove (Grove) Jr., ran his race, finished his course and made it home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 24, 2023. He was born on September 24, 1956 in Cincinnati to Fayette (Boggs) Musgrove and the late Rev. Bobby (Grove) Musgrove, Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Debra Y. (Berry) Musgrove; his son, Bobby lll (Erica) Musgrove; his daughter, Taylor Musgrove; his grandchildren, Finley, Phoenix and Lyric Musgrove; his brothers, Jackson Weldon (Linda), Danny Joe (Rhonda), Jeffrey Irvin; and a host of other family and friends. Bobby had a love and passion for music, history, water skiing, riding horses and playing drums. The journey he had taken in his young life was working in the tent ministry with his father and playing drums for him. He also enjoyed working with his father and mother in the Soul Winning Ministry. He worked with his parents at the Haven House. Bobby and his wife ministered at Grove Landing Church, Hamilton and opened Bethlehem Inn, a widows and single women home, as well as a food pantry. He had a heart for the needy and the hurting. Bobby and his wife had plans to open Butler County Educational Christian Academy, a school for K-5 thru 8 grades and will open August 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Landing Church, P.O. Box 1116, Hamilton OH 45012. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com

