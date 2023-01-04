journal-news logo
MUSE, Carolyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MUSE, Carolyn M. East

Passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Friday, January 6, 2023, at West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd., West Chester Township, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home

8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd

West Chester, OH

45069

https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

