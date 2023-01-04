MUSE, Carolyn M. East



Passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Friday, January 6, 2023, at West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd., West Chester Township, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

