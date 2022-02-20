MURRELL, Norma Jones



Norma Jones Murrell passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Thomas Murrell, Jr. after 60 years of marriage.



She was born on January 5, 1921, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Rev.



Anderson and Nola Ratliff Jones. She was the loving



mother of Tom and Anne Murrell, grandmother of John Leichty, Sarah Murrell Knight, Charles Richard Leichty and Dr.



Matthew Thomas Murrell; the great-grandmother of Elliot Thomas Knight, Eleanor Anne Knight, Walke Thomas Edward Leichty, Nathaniel Reeve Murrell and Owens Childs Murrell.



She was a volunteer at the Middletown Regional Hospital, and a volunteer as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Dayton Veteran's Hospital. She was employed by Armco Steel Corp. in the Credit Union, and then became secretary for 20 years at Armco Park and Shaker Run Golf Course which her husband developed and managed.



She was a graduate of Irvine High School in Irvine, Kentucky. She retired from Armco Park, and began a new career as



manager of the Warren County, Senior Citizen Center, which included 13 other senior centers throughout Warren Co., Ohio. She enjoyed playing golf at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Lebanon, Ohio, attending her Bible Study Group, reading, and hearing about the activities of her grandchildren living in South Carolina, New York and Kentucky. She was a member of the Breiel Blvd. First Church of God in



Middletown, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service at the Memorial Chapel of Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum



beside her husband. Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral.



When the Hosparus of Louisville social worker asked mom to describe herself, she responded that she was a "Devout



Christian, honest and loved her family." Her family will miss her but now she will be with her husband, parents, brothers and sisters and friends in a much better place.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Hosparus Health in Louisville, KY, and to Hospice Care of Middletown, OH. The Hospice nurses and staff were outstanding in their car of mom as was the Masonic Home of KY.

