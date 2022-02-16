MURRAY, Frances



Age 85 passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. She was born July 10, 1936, to Joseph and Ida Susco in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Hartville High School, Miami University, and Kent State University. She



retired as a Computer Analyst from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She is survived by daughters Carol Murray and Donna Murray-Hill; grandsons, Brandon (Liz), David, and



Joseph; great-granddaughters Maria and Aeronwenn. Friends may call at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – Beavercreek Chapel, Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. A graveside service will be held for Fran and her husband Dave in the Alliance Cemetery, Alliance, OH, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fran's name to the Beavercreek Senior Center.

