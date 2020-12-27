MURRAY,



David Hollingsworth



Age 90 passed away Friday, Dec 18, 2020. He was born April 14, 1930, to Royal and Elizabeth Murray in Cleveland, Ohio.



He graduated from Ravenna Township High School, University of Akron, and the Air Force Institute of Technology. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as an Electrical and Astronautical Engineer for the Compressor Research Facility, Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by wife Frances Murray; daughters Carol and Donna; grandsons, Brandon (Liz), David, and Joseph; great-granddaughters Maria and Aeronwenn. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Dayton, Inc, 200 Canary Ct, Enon OH 45323 or online at



http://honorflightdayton.org/donate-now/



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com