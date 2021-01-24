MURRAY, Betty

MURRAY (Brunke),



Betty Louise



Betty Louise (Brunke) Murray, 77 was called home to be with the Lord for a better place Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Betty was born on February 24, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ellis and Mary Ellen (Jacks) Brunkle.



Betty loved her life in Urbana and Champaign County. She graduated from Graham High School Class of 1961. In 1968 she married Harold Gene Murray and had 51 wonderful years together, he passed March 27, 2020. They had 1 son Matthew Alan Murray who died at birth.



Betty worked for Pooler's Pastry Shop where she decorated many wedding cakes for local brides. Betty was employed by CTS of West Liberty as a Factory Clerk and Personal Clerk until it closed in 1982.



She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Organ; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vonda Shrewberry, Joann (Richard) Young and Bill Murray; her nieces and nephews, Lisa McMullen, Diane (Carl) Gresse, Angela (Bobby) Maloney, Kim Buttermore, Richard (Whitney) Organ; great-nieces, Shelby (Casey) Fannin, Maddy (Timothy) B-Jesus, Hanna Organ; great-nephews, Ryan (Sara) Gresse, Kyle (Hannah) Gresse, Avery Buttermore, Alex Fielder, Arion (Laurie) Organ; step-great-nephew, Aiden Sabo; great-great-nieces Anna Simpson and Claire Organ; great-great-nephews Noah Fannin and William Leopard; aunts, Ruth Wilxcoxon, Maxine Brunke and Janet Brunke; as well as good friends, John & Gretel Gresse and several cousins.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services to celebrate Betty's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Paul Keener officiating. Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m. In addition, the service will be recorded and posted on the funeral home's Facebook.



Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 1373 Grandview Ave., Ste 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



