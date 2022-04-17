MURPHY, Patrick A.



71, of Enon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born August 29, 1950, to the late Ellsworth Lee and Erma (Adkins) Murphy. Patrick served in the U.S. Army and was employed at WPAFB the last 39 years. He was an active member of the Enon Historical Society, watching over countless kettles of Apple Butter over the years. Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren in whatever activity they were pursuing, shopping for antiques, and a good meal followed by a better dessert. Patrick is survived by his children, Kathy (Billy) Ellison and Stacy Barnes; his best friend, Brenda K.



Murphy and mother of his children, Nichole (Craig) Justice, Matthew Murphy, Amanda (Joel) Samano, and stepdaughter, Lisa (Chris) Anderson. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, the greatest joys of his life: Tyler, Dalton, Ryan, Laken, Hailey, Jacob, Bailey, Makenna, Miette, Eloise, Caelek, Caizyn, and Jackson. Surviving siblings include Ike Murphy, Mike Murphy, and little sister, Diane (Todd) Bown. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service to honor Patrick will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00am at the



funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial



