1 hour ago

MURPHY, Michael S. "Mike"

64, born in Hamilton, OH, passed away on October 16th in Franklin, TN. A funeral mass was conducted October 30, 2021, in Franklin, TN, with a celebration of life following the service. There will be another celebration of life for friends and family in Hamilton, Ohio, in November, details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Sarah Cannon Research Center and National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

