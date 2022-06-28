MURPHY,



Pastor Kenneth E.



Age 79, of Madison Township, passed away, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home with loving family by his side. He was born in Middletown, OH, on December 24, 1942, to the late Jeanette (Gingerich) and James M.



Murphy. Kenneth pastored and was a Charter Member of Astoria Road United Baptist Church for 37 years. Additionally, he retired from AK Steel in 1997 after 32 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne K. (Eyler) Murphy; 2 sons, Kenneth J. "Jim" Murphy, and Shane A. (Jami) Murphy; his grandson, Ryan Murphy; his brother, Thomas A. (Debi) Murphy; 2 sisters, JoAnn (Marvin) Pax and Darlene Thorpe; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Astoria United Baptist Church, 10067 Astoria Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Elder's Tom Jones and Denny Fields officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, OH. The family would like to express a sincere thanks to Ohio's Hospice for their compassionate care. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

