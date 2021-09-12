MURPHY, Jean H.



82, of South Vienna, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 18, 1939, in Hillside, NJ, the daughter of the late |William and Ann (Hanagan) Gearon. Jean was a voracious reader, trivia expert, New York Times crossword puzzle ace and known by those who loved her as "The Great Bonobo". She loved birds, nature, cooking and most of all, caring for her family. Survivors include four children and spouses, Paula and David Emmel, Perry Murphy, Megan and Tom Franzen, Meara "Katie" Murphy, and Sheila Murphy;



seven grandchildren, Ryan and Stephanie Maley, Robert Maley, Douglas Maley, Hannah Murphy, Rachel Murphy, Meara Franzen and Samuel Franzen; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Nora Jean Maley; one sister, Peggy and Bill McNamee and numerous nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Murphy in 1994. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

