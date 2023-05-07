Murphy, Eunice R.



Eunice Jeanette Murphy, age 105 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Eunice was born in Oxford, Ohio on March 24, 1918, to John Robert Rogers and Rachel Ann (Helton) Rogers. Eunice graduated from McGuffey High School in 1936 and attended Miami Jacobs Business in Dayton for 1 year. On August 26, 1943, in Maysville, Kentucky, she married Virgil Murphy, and they were married for 52 years. Her and her husband Virgil owned Murphy's Hardware on High and Erie in Hamilton for many years. Eunice was a member of West Side Church of Christ in Hamilton; the Rebekah Lodge in Harrison; the Preble County Farm Bureau; Farm Bureau Council #13; and was also a Kentucky Colonel.



Eunice is survived by her nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Brenda (David) Moak. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Rogers and Rachel Ann Rogers; her husband, Virgil Murphy; three brothers, Lester Rogers, Hilbert Rogers, and Howard Rogers; two sisters, Geneva Singleton and Margaret Darlin.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 12Noon with Rev. Curtus Moak of Hamilton Christian Center officiating. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, from 11:00AM  12Noon at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Bellacare Hospice. www.browndawsonflick.com

