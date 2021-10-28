MURPHY, Don Wayne



55, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a kind and caring



person who will always be



remembered fondly. He loved to play his guitar, loved Lynryd Skyryd and had a great knowledge of anything to do with music, among other things in general and loved his pizza.



Don graduated in 1984 from Tecumseh Local Schools and also in 1984 from Springfield JVS in Carpentry.



He had worked on contract jobs at WPAFB and remodeled Post Offices throughout the State.



He also worked at Builders Steel in Dayton running the fork lift and other equipment and also worked for Reflection Floor Care of Medway driving across the state taking care of



Commercial Businesses.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Faye (Ball) Murphy, and father, Elijah H. Murphy Jr. of New Carlisle.



Survived by his sister, Diane (Murphy) Dearing, brother, Ronald K. Murphy and sister, Donna (Murphy) Roche, plus,



numerous nephews and nieces and lots of relatives and friends.



Services will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home on Needmore Rd. Family is invited from 11:30 am-12:30 pm and friends are welcome to join from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. Burial will be after the services at Bryon Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. He is being buried next to his mom who he was very close to and had her same kind heart.



Pallbearers will be Ronald Murphy, Kevin Murphy, Bobby Murphy, and lifelong friends Gary and Terry Lewis, Tom Senkowski, Robby Kitchens, Gagie and Brockie Kitchens.



Weather permitting, there will be a dove release and "Free Bird" will be played at the gravesite for anyone who would like to attend to show their respects, especially anyone that knew him from the Park Layne/ New Carlisle area from the 1970's - 1980's.



Afterward if anyone would like to join, there will be a get-together at Cassanos Pizza on Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn, Ohio.



The family would like to thank everyone who has called and texted with prayers and condolences during this difficult time. It means a lot. The Murphy Family.

