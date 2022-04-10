MUNGER, Ruth



Ruth Beatrice Algeo Munger, age 89, of Brecksville, Ohio, passed away on April 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Beatrice Osterfeld, her husband Raymond, her siblings Hank Osterfeld, Mary Ann (Charles) Kenny, Dorothy (Mark) Baltes, Robert Osterfeld, cousin Arthur Leen and her great-granddaughter, Nora Wallick. Ruth is survived by her daughter Susan (Ted) Liggett, James (Wanda) Algeo, David Algeo, Henry Algeo, her grandchildren Jacqueline (Rob) Witmer, Jennifer (Sean) McMillin, Tracy (Jeff) Wallick, Nicole (fiancée Lev) Ladzyga, Christopher Algeo and her great-grandchildren James, Benjamin, Grayson, Chase, Austin, Zachary, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by close friends and family including sister-in-law Mildred Osterfeld, Cathy Munger, and Marie Nye.



Ruth was born on November 1, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Julienne High School she went on to attend Ohio University. She then married and started a family and eventually settled in Denver and later Dayton, Ohio.



Our beloved mother leaves her proudest accomplishment: her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. All will carry a little bit of Ruthie in them. Thank you, Mom, for always being there when we needed you and for instilling in us by example of how to live a good life. She taught her children to swim, ski, play tennis and was notably the Kettering Tennis Doubles Champion with her daughter Susan. Your gifts of love, support and devotion will remain in our hearts forever, as will you.



She loved all sports especially University of Dayton basketball, Cincinnati Bengals, golf, and the Cincinnati Reds. She and her husband Raymond loved to travel and particularly enjoyed the Southwestern United States.



She has chosen to donate her body as an anatomical gift to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine for educational benefit. Her family plans a celebration of life later this year in Dayton, Ohio. Ruth's final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in great-granddaughter Nora Wallick's memory to The Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago at give.luriechildrens.org or at 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611.



"The Parting Glass" is an Irish poem by an unknown author:



"Since it falls unto my lot,



That I should rise, and you should not,



I gently rise and softly call,



Goodnight and joy be with you all."

