MUNAFO, Richard



Anthony "Rick"



63, passed away on November 29, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1958, to Samuel and Jean (Hearing) Munafo in Hamilton, OH, and was a resident of



Middletown, OH. He was a graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, OH, and Miami University in



Oxford, OH. He spent over 30 years working for NOV, Inc. in Dayton, OH, most recently as an Aftermarket Operations



Supervisor, Global Services. Rick is survived by his wife, Ann, Middletown; his children, Tracy (Adam) Blanchard, Centerville; Jennifer (Tony) Fiorita, Centerville; and Bryan Fox, Centerville; two brothers, Sam (Sharon) Munafo, Liberty Township and Frank (Barb) Munafo, West Chester; five grandchildren, Evan, Avery, and Olivia Blanchard, Centerville and Dominic and Mya Fiorita, Centerville; and many nieces and nephews. He is



preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Jean Munafo, and his brother, Vincent Munafo. Rick had a great passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. But he will be most remembered for his love of his family and willingness to help anyone who needed him at any time, always available to offer advice or lend a hand. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him best. A celebration of life will be held at 10am, Saturday, December 4, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from



Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rick may be made to Central Connections Senior Center, 3907



Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

