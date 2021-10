MUMFORD, Tammy Lynn



Age 61, daughter of Ms. Lucy Mae Mumford and the late



Sylvester Mumford, passed away September 21st, 2021.



Memorial service will be



October 29th, 2021, at 12 pm, at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45407. Officiating; Dr. Leroy Cothran. Family meet-and-greet at 11 am.