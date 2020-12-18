MULLINS, Violet

MULLINS (Rogers), Violet LaVerne



Violet LaVerne (Rogers) Mullins (87) Dayton, OH, passed away at Asbury Place Long Term Care in Maryville, TN, Dec. 6th, 2020, as a direct result of COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband Orbra Ray Mullins; her son, Rick D.



Mullins; her parents, Freeling Hisel and Elizabeth Ollie



(Spencer) Rogers; both of her brothers, James Rogers and Alfred Eugene Rogers; and her Great-Granddaughter, Brylee Noel Starbuck. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon



(Mullins) Starbuck (Joe); her Grandchildren, Erica, Rick, Kim, Carolyn, Angela, Brian, and Sara; Great-Grandchildren,



Joseph, Johnathan, Tori, Kayla, Chase, Gabi, Arionna, Abby, Kylie, Destin, Jacob, Brayden, Bryson, Mya, and Avery; and Great-Great-Grandchildren, Valerie, Emmarie, and Liam. Nephews, James & Phillip (Evelyn) and niece, Joy (Arthur). She worked 30 years at Salem Mall Sears Catalog Dept. She was a member of Vandalia Church of Christ. Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, & Great-Great-Grandmother. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hydrocephalus Association (4340 East West Highway Suite 905 Bethesda, MD 20814-4447). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

