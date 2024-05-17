Mullins, Dolores

Mullins (Goode), Dolores Jean



Dolores Jean Mullins of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2024 at her home. She was born on August 20, 1935 in Piqua, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Marie Goode (Clark). Dolores is survived by two sons, Tom Mullins of Medway and Ken (Sheila) Mullins of New Carlisle; her brother, Edward (Maggie) Goode of Huber Heights; grandchildren: Blair (Megan) Mullins of Brookville, Emma Mullins of New Carlisle, Amanda (Brad) Williams of Medway, and Gayle Lutz of New Carlisle; also by 5 great-grandchildren; Everett, Lillie, Sophia, Brystol and Maddox; and many dear brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for many years, Virgil Mullins; a son, Gary Mullins; and a brother, Milton Munden. Dolores was raised in Dayton where she attended Kiser High School. After staying home to raise their three sons, she went to work for the next 50 plus years with her husband, Virgil, at their heavy duty truck repair & towing service, North Dayton Truck Service, working together with her family. She enjoyed reading and spending time at their lake home in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, but most of all, she had a fierce love for her sons, grandkids and great-grandkids. With her feisty personality showing through , her favorite quote at the shop was - You can say what you want about my old man, but don't you dare talk bad about my boys! Her great capacity to love was also passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were truly the light of her life. Her contagious laugh, unforgettable personality and strength of character will long be remembered by the many that loved her, and she will be greatly missed. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. The service for Dolores will begin at the following date at 10:30am on Monday, May 20, 2024. Following the service, Dolores will be laid to rest with the love of her life, Virgil, and her son, Gary, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or any program to feed children, two causes she deeply cared about. To share a memory of Dolores or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



