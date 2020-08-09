MULLINS, Jr., Danny L. Age 48, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Elizabethtown, KY, on August 23, 1971, to Danny L., Sr. and the late Joyce M. (Johnson) Mullins. Danny was in the construction business for more than 28 years. He owned and operated J & M Construction and more currently New Covenant Construction in New Lebanon. He attended Community Harvest Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Charlie" Mullins. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Donna K (Collins) Mullins; his son, Jeremy (Elisabeth) Underwood; his grandchildren, Abigail & Caleb Underwood; his brother, Pastor Anthony (Rachel) Mullins, and Travis Mullins; his father, Danny (Kim) Mullins, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, 5 - 8 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow 11 a.m., Tuesday, with Pastor Anthony Mullins, officiating. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

