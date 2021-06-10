journal-news logo
MULLINS, Charlotte G.

Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Charlotte graduated Franklin High School in 1964. She was an active volunteer with the Women Board and Children's Hospital of Dayton. Charlotte is preceded in death by her

husband, William R. Mullins;

parents, Jim and Rose Becraft; and brother, Jim Becraft.

Family will greet friends Friday, June 11, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 12, at the

funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


