MULLINS, Brian Russell



Brian Russell Mullins, of Kettering, OH, passed away on August 15, 2022, at the age of 49. Brian was a man of the highest integrity and unconditional love. He was a graduate of Valley View High School and attended Cedarville University. He proudly served his country as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army for over 6 years and continued his service as a Mail Handler for the Dayton Post Office for the past 23 years. Brian was an extremely devoted family man, a brilliant conversationalist, an avid fisherman and always ready for the next big adventure. Brian had an unwavering faith and was a compelling Bible teacher at Gathering Place Baptist Church for many years.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Niki and four amazing children, Andrew (Maggie), Joshua, Tyler and Grace along with his grandson Caleb. His parents, Bob and Shirley Woods, and stepmother Connie Mullins. His siblings, Amy (Ted), Steve (Jodi), Audra (Xavier), Doug, Jim and Jeff, his grandmother Emily Voiles and a ton of nieces and nephews, loving family members and dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, James and Marie Mullins, Robert Voiles, his father David Ellis Mullins and sister Jeni Woods.



The family will receive guests from 9:30 AM -12:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton. The service will begin at 12 PM with Pastor Dan Mullins officiating. His burial will follow the service with military honors at 2 PM at the Dayton National Cemetery.



In his 49 years of life, let it be known that Brian lived. His legacy will be one of great faith, endless stories, contagious laughter, and great love.



