Mullins, Betty

Mullins (Diffendal), Betty P. "Patty"



Betty P. (Patty) Mullins, age 78, of Springfield, Ohio, joined her husband at the gates of Heaven on November 8, 2024. Patty was born on January 6, 1946, in Springfield, to the late Roger and Dorothy Diffendal. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Jim Mullins; daughter, Linda Waskom; son, James Mullins Jr; granddaughter, Michele Knight; siblings: Barbara Ann Freeman and Roger Eugene Diffendal. Patty is survived by her children: Patricia (Wayne) Sexton, Mark Mullins, and Angel (Charlie) Anthony; son in law, Phillip Waskom, daughter in law, Janice Mullins; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Patty enjoyed putting together puzzles, playing cards, and cooking. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street, Springfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm. Patty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ferncliff Cemetery.





