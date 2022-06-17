MULLIGAN, Lawrence

MULLIGAN, Sr.,



Lawrence P.



Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 5, 1941, and leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Jean Catherine "Cathie" Herr Mulligan. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Lawrence and Margaret (Diver) Mulligan, his brother, John



Joseph Mulligan (Angie); and his sister, Mary Margaret



(William) Pfister. Along with his wife, Cathie, he is survived by his children, Lawrence (Kristen), Michael (Katherine),



Matthew, Martha (Johan) Tabora, Joseph and John (Amanda); thirteen grandchildren; three sisters, Theresa Ann (John – (d) Wagner, Rose Elaine (Tony) Poleway, and Sr. Sarah Mulligan, S.C., his sister-in-law, Angie (Ken) Pohl; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry was a life-long Middletonian and life-long member of Holy Trinity Church – Holy Family Parish. He attended Holy Trinity School, graduated from Fenwick High School Class of 1959, and earned his bachelor's degree and MBA at the University of Dayton. His professional career started at Interstate Box Company and four years later, he joined ARMCO in the cost accounting division at Middletown Works and G.O.; later was manager at ARMCO Credit Union; followed by 10 years with the City of Middletown. Larry served as treasurer at Wildwood Golf Club and on the St. John XXII school board. His civic service included terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals, and other community service, including Committee for Catholic Education,



Middletown YMCA, Fenwick fundraising campaigns, and Holy Family Parish bereavement choir. He enjoyed duplicate bridge and many years playing golf at Wildwood, where he was a member for decades. He was a volunteer coach at St. John XXIII. He and Cathie were Fenwick Festival Chairmen; and they served as honorary chairs of the Middletown Charity Ball. In later years, his favorite activities in retirement were gathering with family for Sunday dinners, Manhattans with friends at cocktail hour, and ensuring Cathie's arrival at her various meetings. Family will greet friends starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio, before the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Fund at Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Middletown, Ohio 45005 or Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

