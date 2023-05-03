Mossbarger, Roger Dale



Mossbarger, Roger Dale, 80 of Springfield passed away peacefully on April 28. He was born July 29, 1942, to Betty L. (Barclay) and Roger L. Mossbarger. He worked for Robbins and Myers, Pump Division, for 28 years. He then drove for Work Plus and Schneider's Florist. He graduated in 1960 from Springfield High School and was a member of DeMolay. He was a Springfield Master Gardener and a "Home of the Week" winner. He was a fan of Big Time Wrestling, boxing and loved his schnauzers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karen (Greene) his wife of 56 years in 2021, and son Jeffrey in 2019. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Keith) Murgatroyd, nieces Julia (Andy Klosky) Murgatroyd, Katie (Chase) Carter, great niece Morgan Murgatroyd-Klosky, good friends Kay Kopp, Mark and Sheri Goheen. He donated his body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be no services at his request. An internment will be at Rose Hill Mausoleum at a future time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League or the American Cancer Society. A very special thank you to the Brookdale Buck Creek Senior Solutions staff.

