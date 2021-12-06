journal-news logo
MOSS, Vaughn

MOSS, Vaughn Ray

66, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1955, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Richard Moss and Lillian (Robert) Schafer. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio, at 7 pm. Visitation will be held from 5 pm until the time of service. The family requests that masks or face-coverings be worn. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at


www.littletonandrue.com


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

