Moss, Odell

Moss (Greer), Odell Francis "O.G."



Odell Greer Moss, age 100, passed away on January 25, 2024 at her home in Spring Hill, Florida. Affectionately known as O.G. to family and friends, she was born December 13, 1923 in Hamilton, Ohio to Lou Anna and Andrew H. Greer. She was their seventh daughter of nine children. She is survived by her younger sister Anna Lou Haffner of Clinton, South Carolina.



O.G. graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in Middletown, Ohio Class of 1941. She married George W. Barnes in 1944 and they resided in Hamilton Ohio where O.G. worked at the Butler County Court House in the Office of the Assessor. After thirty years of marriage George passed away in 1975.



O.G. continued to work after George's death until her retirement when she relocated to Naples, Florida. In 1979 she married Wilson "Bill" Moss who predeceased her in 2009 after thirty years of marriage.



O.G. was an outgoing, loving person that enjoyed a good joke, a lively party and stylish clothes. She was beautiful, spunky and lots of fun. She especially liked golf and was immensely proud of her hole-in-one!



She passed away peacefully in her home overlooking Timber Pines golf course in Spring Hill, Florida where she had resided since 1995. A memorial was held and attended by the many friends and neighbors O. G. had in the Timber Pines community. Her ashes were interred on July 15, 2024 at the Spring Hill Cemetery near Hamilton, Ohio.



