MOSS, Max



Highly regarded journalist Max Moss, who was a sports writer for the Dayton Daily News early in his career, died October 22, at his home in Pleasant View, Tennessee. He was 80 years old.



A native of nearby Richmond Indiana, Mr. Moss was a member of the DDN staff from 1966-70, covering high school sports, outdoors and bowling.



An avid bowler and student of the game's history, he was a member of the four-person committee that traveled extensively to promote the selection of Dayton to host the American Bowling Congress' annual championship in the late 1960s.

