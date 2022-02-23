MOSS, Kenneth Matthew (AKA Khalid Moss)



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, died Friday evening, February 18, 2022, after a battle with cancer. This legendary jazz pianist was born Wednesday, December 18, 1946, in Chicago, IL. to John Moss, Jr. and Frances (Webster) Moss.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Mundell) Moss. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend to so many!



Left to cherish his memories are his children Jamal Sharif, Esu Ma'at, and Malaika Laurant-Hutcherson, mother Frances Moss-Moore, brother John (Betty) Moss III, sisters Karol (James) Brown and Joyce (David) Barnes. He was also a treasured grandfather, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and an amazing friend. Kenneth was a longtime member of St.



Margaret's Episcopal Church.



World renowned for his piano playing skills, Kenneth, who's stage name was 'Khalid Moss', traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, Canada, and much of the United States. His most cherished memories were his appearances at The White House, Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. He was a proud father who valued family-time most; he appreciated sports, movies and quiet time to relax and reflect.



Services are in care of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.



As we know, Khalid touched the lives of so many people, so in order to honor these relationships, condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at www.DaytonFunerals.com.



A Celebration of a Great Life Lived and Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, with additional details soon to follow.

