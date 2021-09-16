MOSS, Ernestine



Born April 23, 1941 in Uniontown, Alabama to



Richard and Lillie Mae



Johnson. Passed away September 4, 2021, age 80. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Andrea Jemison (Douglas), four grandchildren Kelven Moss (Lindsey), Justin Jemison, Tayler Moss, and Gerrad Walker, great-grandmother of 6, one brother Robert L. Johnson, and two sisters-in-law Katherine Johnson and Murthene Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, other



relatives and many friends. Memorial service will be held 12pm on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Woodside Cemetery, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com