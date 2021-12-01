MOSS, Dorothy

MOSS (Elijah), Dorothy
Dorothy (Elijah) Moss, departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Walk through Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM, service 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Potter's House, Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown, St., Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral