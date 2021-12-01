MOSS, Dorothy

MOSS (Elijah), Dorothy



Dorothy (Elijah) Moss, departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Walk through Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM, service 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Potter's House, Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown, St., Dayton, Ohio 45417.



