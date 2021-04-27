MOSIER, Stephanie

MOSIER (Mercer),



Stephanie



45, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2021. Stephanie was born May 16, 1975, to Gary and Patricia Ann (Buck) Mercer, who both preceded her in death. She was an award-winning ICU nurse, who was always passionate about her patients and her



family. She attended My Church of Springfield, Ohio, and was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ. She leaves



behind a loving sister Elizabeth Brown; 2 brothers Alex Mercer and Brian (Carol) Mercer and three nephews Patrick Mercer, Elijah Brown and Mason Mercer. She also had deep ties to the extended Mosier family and will be greatly missed by many close friends and co-workers that she worked alongside within the Kettering Health Network for most of her nursing career. She also leaves her horse, Fancy and precious dog, Cowgirl.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOMEA visitation will be held



one-hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation to your local Celebrate Recovery chapter.

