MORTON, Jr., Finley F.



Age 94, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Finley was born in



Richmond Dale, OH, to the late Finley Sr. & Cornila (Wood)



Morton. Finley proudly served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He worked for GM Harrison Radiator for 41 years. Finley was a member of the West Carrollton Senior Center and Moose Lodge in Miamisburg. He enjoyed helping his family and loved to play cards and bingo. Finley was a loving and devoted



husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



In addition to his parents, Finley was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Pauline E. Morton. Finley leaves behind to cherish his memory, children, Patricia (Jim) Aleshire and



Ronald (Deborah) Morton; grandchildren, Rodney, Tamara (Doug), and Samantha; great-grandchildren; Stevie, Joey and Harrison; brothers, Ralph and Marvin; sister, Helen and many other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10-11 am at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Finley will be laid to rest next to his wife, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

