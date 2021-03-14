MORSON, Krista Annette
Age 61, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Colonel White HS class of 1977. Krista was
preceded in death by her
husband, Gilbert Ray Morson, her parents, Eugene Coleman and Shirley Schooler. She is
survived by two daughters, LaQueita Baker and Chriszella Morson; five brothers, James, Sr. and Eugene Schooler; Nathan (Linda) Kimbrough; Jomar (Regina) and Bryan (Tonya) Hinesmon; three grandchildren, Sirron, Mackenzie and Maurice, Jr. and of host of special
cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services 11:00 a.m.,
Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12
College Street, Dayton, Ohio, Elder Darius Stanley, Pastor, Bishop Victor S. Couzens, officiating. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood.
MORSON, Krista
MORSON, Krista Annette