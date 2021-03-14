MORSON, Krista Annette



Age 61, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Colonel White HS class of 1977. Krista was



preceded in death by her



husband, Gilbert Ray Morson, her parents, Eugene Coleman and Shirley Schooler. She is



survived by two daughters, LaQueita Baker and Chriszella Morson; five brothers, James, Sr. and Eugene Schooler; Nathan (Linda) Kimbrough; Jomar (Regina) and Bryan (Tonya) Hinesmon; three grandchildren, Sirron, Mackenzie and Maurice, Jr. and of host of special



cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services 11:00 a.m.,



Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12



College Street, Dayton, Ohio, Elder Darius Stanley, Pastor, Bishop Victor S. Couzens, officiating. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood.

