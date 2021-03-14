X

MORSON, Krista

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MORSON, Krista Annette

Age 61, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Colonel White HS class of 1977. Krista was

preceded in death by her

husband, Gilbert Ray Morson, her parents, Eugene Coleman and Shirley Schooler. She is

survived by two daughters, LaQueita Baker and Chriszella Morson; five brothers, James, Sr. and Eugene Schooler; Nathan (Linda) Kimbrough; Jomar (Regina) and Bryan (Tonya) Hinesmon; three grandchildren, Sirron, Mackenzie and Maurice, Jr. and of host of special

cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services 11:00 a.m.,

Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12

College Street, Dayton, Ohio, Elder Darius Stanley, Pastor, Bishop Victor S. Couzens, officiating. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.